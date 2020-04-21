Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

People makes history with Hawn, Hudson on anniversary cover

April 21, 2020 8:10 pm
 
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three generations will grace the cover of People magazine’s 30th anniversary “Beauty Issue.”

Goldie Hawn, her daughter Kate Hudson and granddaughter Rani Rose Fujikawa will appear on the cover of the issue, which will be released Friday. It’s the first time three generations will be the cover feature in the 30-year history of the “Beauty Issue.”

The cover story touches on several topics, including Hawn and Hudson’s style choices to parenting.

Hawn and Hudson talked about their family’s unbreakable bond, even during the lock down prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Hawn, 74, said she has been getting through the crisis with her partner of 37 years, Kurt Russell with “meditation, nurturing, loving kindness for all in my heart and staying safe inside.”

        Insight by LookingGlass: Find out the status of cyber threat info sharing in this exclusive ebook.

Hudson, 41, has been home with musician Danny Fujikawa, Rani Rose and her sons Ryder and Bing, who are from previous relationships. She said watching her mother’s relationship with Russell, 69, inspires her.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|19 TOC Annual Institute
4|20 Build Secure MVC ColdFusion...
4|21 Corelight's Zeek Threat Hunting...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG Rescue Swimmers make protective masks for healthcare workers

Today in History

1972: Apollo 16 lands on the moon