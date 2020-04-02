Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Porn warning labels bill becomes Utah law amid controversy

April 2, 2020 8:12 pm
 
1 min read
      

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Pornography will have to come with a warning label in Utah after Gov. Gary Herbert allowed the measure to become law over protest from the adult-entertainment industry.

If producers don’t include a one-sentence warning label on obscene materials about potential harm to minors, they could face a $2,500 penalty per violation. Herbert allowed the measure to become law without his signature on Wednesday.

The measure is aimed at helping people worried about the widespread availability of porn online, Republican sponsor Rep. Brady Brammer has said.

After criticism that the measure could be unconstitutional, it was aimed it at porn deemed legally obscene. Most porn doesn’t qualify, but hardcore material declared obscene doesn’t have constitutional protections.

Advertisement

The Free Speech Coalition, an adult-entertainment trade group, has said the law could still unfairly force porn producers to defend themselves in court because it allows private citizens as well as the state to file complaints.

A judge would have to decide if the porn qualifies as obscene. Producers could avoid the penalty by showing that they have included the label most of the time.

Utah also declared it a public-health crisis in 2016. More than a dozen states have advanced similar resolutions since then.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|31 Certified Government Meeting...
4|2 FPDS: A Guide to Competitive...
4|6 Sea Air Space 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force shifts to join the coronavirus battle

Today in History

1792: Congress enacts Coinage Act establishing US Mint