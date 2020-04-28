Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Star of Lifetime reality series dies in Georgia car crash

April 28, 2020 9:51 am
 
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — Ashley Ross of the Atlanta-filmed reality TV show “Little Women: Atlanta” has died in a Georgia car crash, her representative confirmed Tuesday.

Ross, who was known as “Ms. Minnie,” died of her injuries Monday at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, her publicist Liz Dixson said in an email to The Association Press.

“The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time,” Dixon said.

The wreck happened late Sunday night on Old National Road, Dixson said. City of South Fulton police did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

Advertisement

The Lifetime series follows the lives of a group of women with dwarfism trying to make it big in Atlanta’s hip-hop and rap music scene.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 SIIA Tech Summit on Artificial...
4|28 AI + ML Technology Summit
4|28 Centauri Virtual Career Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Four legged service members continue protecting lives

Today in History

1967: Muhammad Ali refuses Army induction