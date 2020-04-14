Listen Live Sports

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

April 14, 2020 4:54 pm
 
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store week ending April 12th

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Trolls World Tour

2. Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

3. Little Women

4. Dolittle

5. 1917

6. Knives Out

7. The Call of the Wild

8. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

9. Jumanji: The Next Level

10. Sonic The Hedgehog

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Uncut Gems

2. I Still Believe

3. Sea Fever (2019)

4. Vivarium

5. A Kid From Coney Island

6. Call Me By Your Name

7. The Fittest

8. Hoaxed

9. Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind: Contact Has Begun

10. The Lighthouse (2019)

