On April 18, 1936, singing cowboy Gene Autry recorded “Back In The Saddle Again.”

In 1956, actress Grace Kelly married Prince Rainier (ren-YAY’) of Monaco in a civil ceremony. A church wedding took place the next day.

In 1957, Buddy Knox, who was in the Army Reserve, began six months of active duty. His hit at the time was “Party Doll.”

In 1966, “The Sound of Music” won the best picture and best director Academy Awards.

Advertisement

In 1981, Yes announced its breakup. Steve Howe and Geoff Downes went on to form Asia. Yes has since reunited.

In 1985, Wham’s “Make It Big” album became the first western pop album released in China.

In 1994, Roseanne Arnold filed for divorce from Tom Arnold. Her request was dropped, but she refiled less than a month later.

In 1996, Bernard Edwards of Chic (SHEEK) was found dead in a hotel room in Tokyo. He was 43.

In 2015, Ringo Starr became the last Beatle to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor James Drury (“The Virginian”) is 86. Actor Robert Hooks is 83. Actress Hayley Mills is 74. Actor James Woods is 73. Actress Dorothy Lyman (“Mama’s Family”) is 73. Actress Cindy Pickett (“Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) is 73. Keyboardist Walt Richmond of The Tractors is 73. Bassist Jim Scholten of Sawyer Brown is 68. Actor Rick Moranis is 67. Actor Eric Roberts is 64. Actress Melody Thomas Scott (“Young and the Restless”) is 64. Actor John James (“Dynasty,” ”The Colbys”) is 64. Bassist Les Pattinson of Echo and the Bunnymen is 62. Actress Jane Leeves (“Hot In Cleveland,” ”Fraiser”) is 59. Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is 58. Talk show host Conan O’Brien is 57. Actor Eric McCormack (“Will and Grace”) is 57. Actress Maria Bello is 53. Actress Mary Birdsong (“Reno 911!”) is 52. Actor David Hewlett (“Stargate: SG-1”) is 52. Actress Fedro Starr (“Moesha”) is 49. Actor David Tennant (“Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”) is 49. Guitarist Mark Tremonti of Creed and of Alter Bridge is 46. Singer Trina of Trina and Tamara is 46. Actress Melissa Joan Hart (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 44. Actor Bryce Johnson (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 43. TV personality Kourtney Kardashian is 41. Actress America Ferrera (“Ugly Betty”) is 36. Actor Tom Hughes (“Victoria”) is 35. Actress Ellen Woglom (“Marvel’s Inhumans”) is 33. Actress Vanessa Kirby (“The Crown”) is 32. Actress Alia Shawkat (AL’-ee-ah SHAW’-kat) (“Arrested Development”) is 31. Actress Britt Robertson (“Under the Dome”) is 30. Actress Chloe Bennet (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” ”Nashville”) is 28. Singer Nathan Sykes of The Wanted is 27. Actor Moises Arias (“Hannah Montana”) is 26.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.