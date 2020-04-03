On April 3, 1956, Elvis Presley made the first of two appearances on “The Milton Berle Show.” He sang “Heartbreak Hotel” and two other songs. He earned $5,000.

In 1959, “Charlie Brown” by The Coasters was banned by the BBC because it contained the word “spitball.”

In 1960, the Everly Brothers kicked off their first British tour.

Also in 1960, Elvis Presley recorded the songs “It’s Now Or Never” and “Are You Lonesome Tonight?” in Nashville.

In 1973, Capitol Records released two Beatles greatest hits albums: one covering 1962 to 1966 and the other covering 1967 to 1970.

In 1979, singer-songwriter Kate Bush made her first major concert debut at a theatre in Liverpool, England.

In 1990, singer Sarah Vaughan died at her Los Angeles-area home of lung cancer.

In 1993, former children’s TV show host Pinky Lee died of a heart attack at age 85 at his California home

In 1996, rapper Hammer filed for bankruptcy.

In 2002, frontman Dave Mustaine announced the breakup of Megadeth. Mustaine had suffered an injury that caused nerve damage to his arm. He has since reformed the band.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Marsha Mason is 78. Singer Wayne Newton is 78. Singer Tony Orlando is 76. Singer Richard Thompson is 71. Bassist Curtis Stone of Highway 101 is 70. Guitarist Mick Mars of Motley Crue is 64. Actor Alec Baldwin is 62. Actor David Hyde Pierce (“Frasier”) is 61. Comedian-actor Eddie Murphy is 59. Singer-guitarist Mike Ness of Social Distortion is 58. Singer Sebastian Bach (Skid Row) is 52. Actress Jennie Garth (“Beverly Hills 90210”) is 48. Actor Adam Scott (“Parks and Recreation”) is 47. Guitarist Drew Shirley of Switchfoot is 46. Actor Matthew Goode (“Downton Abbey,” ”The Good Wife”) is 42. Actress Cobie Smulders (“How I Met Your Mother”) is 38. Singer Leona Lewis is 35. Actress Amanda Bynes is 34. Actress Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) is 33. Actress Hayley Kiyoko (“CSI: Cyber”) is 29. Bassist Sam Kiszka (KIS’-kah) of Greta Van Fleet is 21.

