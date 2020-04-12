On April 12, 1954, Bill Haley and His Comets recorded “Rock Around The Clock” for Decca Records. It’s considered the first rock and roll song to top the charts.

In 1966, Jan Berry of the duo Jan and Dean crashed his Corvette into a parked truck in Los Angeles. He suffered extensive brain damage and paralysis and needed several years of rehabilitation.

In 1979, Mickey Thomas became the lead singer of Jefferson Starship.

In 1989, Herbert Mills of The Mills Brothers died in Las Vegas at age 77. The group was probably best known for the song “Paper Doll.”

In 1992, the Euro Disneyland theme park opened in France.

In 1993, actress Lisa Bonet (boh-NAY’) filed for divorce from singer Lenny Kravitz. They had married in 1987.

In 1997, The Fugees played the first of two homecoming concerts in Haiti to raise money for Haitian refugees. The concerts ended up costing more money than they raised.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Jane Withers is 94. Musician Herbie Hancock is 80. Musician John Kay of Steppenwolf is 76. Actor Ed O’Neill (“Modern Family,” ”Married…With Children”) is 74. Actor Dan Lauria (“The Wonder Years”) is 73. Talk show host David Letterman is 73. Singer J.D. Nicholas of The Commodores is 68. Singer Pat Travers is 66. Actor Andy Garcia is 64. Actress Suzzanne Douglas (“The Parent ‘Hood”) is 63. Country singer Vince Gill is 63. TV personality J Alexander (“America’s Next Top Model”) is 62. Guitarist Will Sergeant of Echo and the Bunnymen is 62. Singer Art Alexakis (al-ex-AH’-kihs) of Everclear is 58. Singer Amy Ray of the Indigo Girls is 56. Actress Alicia Coppola (TV’s “Jericho,” film’s “National Treasure: Book of Secrets”) is 52. Singer Nicholas Hexum of 311 (three-eleven) is 50. Actress Retta (“Good Girls,” ”Parks and Recreation”) is 50. Actor Nicholas Brendon (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 49. Actress Shannen Doherty is 49. Actress Marley Shelton (“Pleasantville”) is 46. Actress Sarah Jane Morris (“NCIS”) is 43. Bassist Guy Berryman of Coldplay is 42. Actress Riley Smith (“Nashville”) is 42. Actress Claire Danes is 41. Actress Jennifer Morrison (“Once Upon A Time,” ”House”) is 41. Actor Matt McGorry (“How To Get Away With Murder,” ”Orange Is The New Black”) is 34. Actress Brooklyn Decker (“Grace and Frankie”) is 33. Drummer Joe Rickard of red is 33. Singer-guitarist Brendon Urie (YUR’-ee) of Panic At The Disco is 33. Actress Saoirse (SEHR’-shuh) Ronan is 26.

