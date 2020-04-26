On April 26, 1956, the first Godzilla movie, “Godzilla, King of the Monsters,” premiered in New York.

In 1969, Humble Pie was formed.

In 1977, the New York disco Studio 54 opened. It fast became the “in” place to be for celebrities.

In 1982, singer Rod Stewart was mugged in Los Angeles in broad daylight. He was not hurt.

Advertisement

Also in 1982, Joe Strummer of The Clash disappeared for three weeks, forcing the band to cancel their tour of the UK. Strummer later explained that he had doubts about his career, so he went to Paris and had been “living like a bum.”

In 1984, jazz great Count Basie died of cancer at age 80. He’s best remembered for songs like “Jumpin’ At The Woodside” and “One O’Clock Jump.”

In 1991, “General Hospital” star Emily McLaughlin died of cancer.

In 1989, Lucille Ball died of an aortic rupture in Los Angeles at age 77.

In 1995, singer Bobby Brown was charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct following a nightclub fight in Orlando, Florida.

In 2013, country singer George Jones died at the age of 81. He was in the middle of a farewell tour.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress-comedian Carol Burnett is 87. Guitarist-songwriter Duane Eddy is 82. Singer Maurice Williams of Maurice and the Zodiacs is 82. Singer Bobby Rydell is 78. Singer Gary Wright is 77. Actor Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul,” ”Breaking Bad”) is 62. Drummer Roger Taylor of Duran Duran is 60. Actress Joan Chen (“Twin Peaks”) is 59. Drummer Chris Mars of The Replacements is 59. Actor-singer Michael Damian is 58. Actor Jet Li (LEE) is 57. Guitarist Jimmy Stafford (Train) is 56. Actor-comedian Kevin James (“Paul Blart: Mall Cop,” ”The King of Queens”) is 55. Keyboardist Jeff Huskins of Little Texas is 54. Actress Marianne Jean-Baptiste (film’s “Secrets and Lies”) is 53. Fiddler Joe Caverlee of Yankee Grey is 52. Singer T-Boz of TLC is 50. Actress Shondrella Avery (“Napoleon Dynamite”) is 49. Bassist Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts is 49. Actress Simbi Kali (“3rd Rock From The Sun”) is 49. Bassist Michael Jeffers of Pinmonkey is 48. Drummer Jose Pasillas of Incubus is 44. Actor Jason Earles (“Hannah Montana”) is 43. Actor Leonard Earl Howze (“Barbershop”) is 43. Actor Amin Joseph (“Snowfall”) is 43. Actor Tom Welling (“Smallville”) is 43. Actor Pablo Schreiber (“Orange is the New Black,” ”Weeds”) is 42. Actor Nyambi Nyambi (“The Good Fight,” “Mike and Molly”) is 41. Actress Jordana Brewster (“The Fast and The Furious”) is 40. Actress Stana Katic (STAH’-nah KAT’-ik) (“Castle”) is 40. Actress Marnette Patterson (“Something So Right”) is 40. Actor Channing Tatum (“Step Up”) is 40. Actress Emily Wickersham (“NCIS”) is 36. Musician James Sunderland of Frenship is 33.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.