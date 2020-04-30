Listen Live Sports

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

April 30, 2020 4:59 pm
 
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide during a 90 day window.. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of April 30th, 2020:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. 1. Elton John; $3,545,127; $126.20.

2. Celine Dion; $2,469,374; $168.38.

3. Tool; $1,507,331; $101.06.

4. Marc Anthony; $1,035,780; $110.90.

5. Blake Shelton; $902,218; $80.11.

6. The Lumineers; $782,878; $57.74.

7. André Rieu; $687,928; $88.75.

8. Jerry Seinfeld; $666,763; $115.25.

9. Five Finger Death Punch; $497,574; $60.68.

10. Jo Koy; $379,146; $59.47.

11. Gabriel Iglesias; $358,913; $56.75.

12. “Das Grosse Schlagerfest” / Florian Silbereisen; $351,189; $65.36.

13. Jeff Dunham; $323,386; $51.77.

14. Little Big Town; $315,952; $75.98.

15. The Kelly Family; $297,589; $59.37.

16. Silbermond; $248,959; $45.60.

17. “Hits Deep Tour” / TobyMac; $243,502; $36.15.

18. Jim Gaffigan; $243,377; $50.52.

19. MercyMe; $240,712; $45.15.

20. Brantley Gilbert; $233,493; $49.11.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

