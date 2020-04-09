Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide during a 90 day window. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of April 8, 2020:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Elton John; $3,623,794; $129.54.

2. Andrea Bocelli; $2,642,269; $185.73.

3. Celine Dion; $2,262,322; $147.51.

4. Tool; $1,542,003; $102.08.

5. Cher; $1,445,696; $128.11.

6. Jonas Brothers; $1,250,548; $88.00.

7. Trans-Siberian Orchestra; $1,100,965; $65.96.

8. Marc Anthony; $1,051,487; $107.80.

9. Blake Shelton; $974,506; $84.81.

10. André Rieu; $872,483; $91.97.

11. The Lumineers; $782,878; $57.74.

12. Bryan Adams; $743,183; $75.56.

13. Jerry Seinfeld; $560,519; $113.27.

14. The World of Hans Zimmer; $509,948; $58.21.

15. Five Finger Death Punch; $478,305; $61.24.

16. The Kelly Family; $430,453; $59.77.

17. Deadmau5; $426,707; $53.37.

18. Gabriel Iglesias; $426,440; $57.83.

19. Illenium ; $397,248; $53.31.

20. “Das Grosse Schlagerfest” / Florian Silbereisen; $351,189; $65.36.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

