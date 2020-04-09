Listen Live Sports

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

April 9, 2020 6:56 pm
 
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide during a 90 day window. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of April 8, 2020:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Elton John; $3,623,794; $129.54.

2. Andrea Bocelli; $2,642,269; $185.73.

3. Celine Dion; $2,262,322; $147.51.

4. Tool; $1,542,003; $102.08.

5. Cher; $1,445,696; $128.11.

6. Jonas Brothers; $1,250,548; $88.00.

7. Trans-Siberian Orchestra; $1,100,965; $65.96.

8. Marc Anthony; $1,051,487; $107.80.

9. Blake Shelton; $974,506; $84.81.

10. André Rieu; $872,483; $91.97.

11. The Lumineers; $782,878; $57.74.

12. Bryan Adams; $743,183; $75.56.

13. Jerry Seinfeld; $560,519; $113.27.

14. The World of Hans Zimmer; $509,948; $58.21.

15. Five Finger Death Punch; $478,305; $61.24.

16. The Kelly Family; $430,453; $59.77.

17. Deadmau5; $426,707; $53.37.

18. Gabriel Iglesias; $426,440; $57.83.

19. Illenium ; $397,248; $53.31.

20. “Das Grosse Schlagerfest” / Florian Silbereisen; $351,189; $65.36.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

