US-Apple-Books_Top-10

Apple Books US Bestseller List – 04/12/20 – Paid Books

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. Hidden Valley Road by Robert Kolker – 9780385543774 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng – 9780735224308 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

Advertisement

3. Revenge by Andrew Holmes & James Patterson – 9781538700723 – (Grand Central Publishing)

4. Magic Hour by Kristin Hannah – 9780345490933 – (Random House Publishing Group)

5. The Boy from the Woods by Harlan Coben – 9781538748169 – (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. In Five Years by Rebecca Serle – 9781982137465 – (Atria Books)

8. Origin by Dan Brown – 9780385542692 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

9. The Stranger by Harlan Coben – 9780698186200 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. The Splendid and the Vile by Erik Larson – 9780385348720 – (Crown)

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.