ASCAP to honor songwriters, publishers with virtual awards

May 28, 2020 11:55 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers is going virtual with its annual awards shows this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The performing rights organization announced Thursday that it will hold three-day virtual events — that will stream on ASCAP’s social media channels — for its four awards shows, which focus on pop, R&B/rap, Latin and film music.

The ASCAP Pop Music Awards will be held June 17-19; the ASCAP Screen Music Awards on June 23-25; the ASCAP Latin Music Awards on July 7-9; and the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards on July 15-17.

“Even though we can’t be together ‘in real life’ this time, we are so excited to honor (artists) virtually so that we can all connect and share our collective love of music,” Paul Williams, ASCAP’s president and chairman of the board, said in a statement Thursday. “We invite music fans everywhere to join us in toasting their music and what their creative work adds to our lives.”

Other awards shows are skipping a traditional ceremony this year because of the coronavirus, including the Daytime Emmy Awards and the BET Awards.

ASCAP will honor some of today’s top songwriters and publishers at its ASCAP Virtual Awards; winners and guest participants will be announced later. Last year the organization gave awards to Billie Eilish and her brother-collaborator Finneas, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Cardi B and Daddy Yankee.

The Associated Press

