Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Axios says it will return $4.8 million government loan

May 1, 2020 4:45 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The news organization Axios says it will return the $4.8 loan it received from the federal government as part of the Paycheck Protection Program passed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Axios says it has found a different source of funding and that the federal program has become more politicized since its passage.

It was among a handful of news organizations that sought the aid designed to help small businesses. News organizations tend to protect their independence from the government, but the pandemic has hurt the already precarious financial situations of many.

“The program has become divisive, turning into a public debate about the worthiness of specific industries or companies,” said Jim VandeHei, co-founder of the Washington-area Axios, which covers the intersection of government, business and the media.

Advertisement

Axios has 190 employees.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
5|5 2020 AIAA Defense and Security Forum
5|5 reStart Columbia Cleared Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

B-1B Lancer conducts joint mission over South China Sea

Today in History

1960: American U-2 spy plane shot down over Soviet Union