Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

May 7, 2020 12:31 pm
 
1 min read
      

1. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Scribner)

3. “Relationship Goals” by Michael Todd (WaterBrook Press)

4. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin)

5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G. P. Putnam’s Sons)

6. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 2” by Joanna Gaines (Morrow Cookbooks)

7. “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “The Wedding Dress” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

9. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

10. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)

11. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

12. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

13. “Masked Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

14. “The End of October” by Lawrence Wright (Knopf)

15. “Medical Medium Cleanse to Heal” by Anthony William (Hay House)

16. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)

17. “Limitless” by Jim Kwik (Hay House)

18. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn (William Morrow Paperbacks)

19. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

20. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (Morrow Cookbooks)

21. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

22. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman Books)

23. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

24. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

25. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

