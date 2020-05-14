Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

Listen Live Sports

May 14, 2020 11:52 am
 
1. “The 20th Victim” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

2. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 2” by Joanna Gaines (Morrow Cookbooks)

3. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G. P. Putnam’s Sons)

5. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng (Penguin)

6. “Shadow Flight” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

7. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Scribner)

8. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

9. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

10. “Big Summer” by Jennifer Weiner (Atria Books)

11. “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

12. “Plague of Corruption” by Judy Mikovitis and Kent Heckenlively (Skyhorse)

13. “Relationship Goals” by Michael Todd (WaterBrook Press)

14. “All Adults Here” by Emma Straub (Riverhead)

15. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

16. “The One and Only Bob” by Katherine Applegate (HarperCollins)

17. “Hello, Summer” by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s Press)

18. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)

19. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (Morrow Cookbooks)

20. “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)

21. “Network Effect” by Martha Wells (Tor)

22. “The Splendid and the Vile” by Erik Larson (Crown)

23. “Close Up” by Amanda Quick (Berkley)

24. “The Book of Lost Friends” by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

25. “Someone Like You” by Karen Kingsbury (Atria Books)

