Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Beyoncé to give graduation speech alongside the Obamas

May 19, 2020 2:29 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Beyoncé has been added to the list of guest speakers for YouTube’s virtual commencement ceremony that will also feature the Obamas.

YouTube announced Tuesday that Beyoncé will deliver an inspirational message to the 2020 class for its “Dear Class of 2020″ event, which will take place June 6 at 3 p.m. EDT and will stream on YouTube.

Barack and Michelle Obama will also speak at the virtual celebration, which will include appearances from Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Bill and Melinda Gates, Jennifer Lopez, Billy Porter, Malala Yousafzai, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Zendaya, Alicia Keys, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Demi Lovato, Hasan Minhaj and more.

“Dear Class of 2020″ will include music performances from BTS, Lizzo, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Chloe x Halle, Maluma, CNCO and Camila Cabello.

Advertisement

        Insight by CenturyLink: Federal technology experts navigate the road to network modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Lifestyle News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|18 Ronald Reagan Missile Defense...
5|18 Infrastructure Summit
5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

CO Air National Guard deliver lunch meals to shelter residents

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system