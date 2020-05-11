Listen Live Sports

Cannes in B&W: A look back at the festival’s glory years

May 11, 2020 3:09 am
 
CANNES, France (AP) —

Arnold Schwarzenegger flexing for onlookers on the beach. Alfred Hitchcock riding his bike on the docks. John Lennon and Yoko Ono strolling along the Croisette. A beaming Sidney Poitier arriving at the Cannes premiere of “A Raisin in the Sun” in 1961.

These are some of the indelible moment created at the Cannes Film Festival over the years. New ones won’t be added to the festival’s storied history this month; the festival has been postponed indefinitely, part of the worldwide shutdowns meant to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The Associated Press culled its archives to find images of Cannes in its enduring glory. They reflect Cannes in a different era, with photographers shooting much closer than in recent years. The images reflect an intimacy and accessibility to the stars that, even before the virus, has been difficult to achieve.

The festival’s 73rd edition won’t kick off as planned on Tuesday, but movie lovers can be transported through the black-and-white images to some of the earlier editions that featured early career appearances by Robert Redford, Olivia de Havilland, Jack Nicholson, Kim Novak, Michael Caine, Martin Scorsese and many more.

