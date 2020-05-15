Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

CBS orders a third ‘Star Trek’ series with Spock onboard

May 15, 2020 12:36 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS All Access is bringing back Spock for its third full live action show in the “Star Trek” universe, ordering a new series set in the years before Capt. James T. Kirk helmed the U.S.S. Enterprise.

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” will star Anson Mount as Capt. Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock.

It will be the third show in the Alex Kurtzman-pioneered Trekverse after “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Star Trek: Picard.” Peck, Mount and Romijn will be reprising their respective roles from Season 2 of “Discovery.”

“Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck’s portrayals of these iconic characters when they were first introduced on ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ last season,” said Julie McNamara, executive vice president and head of programming at CBS All Access. “This new series will be a perfect complement to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and series of adventures to ‘Star Trek.’”

Advertisement

There’s also an animated series in the works, “Star Trek: Lower Decks.”

        Insight by CenturyLink: Federal technology experts navigate the road to network modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Science News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 2020 NHA
5|18 Ronald Reagan Missile Defense...
5|18 Infrastructure Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tech. Sgt. greets family during day off from care facility

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system