Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Dwight Yoakam marries fiancee Emily Joyce in small wedding

May 4, 2020 11:55 am
 
< a min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Dwight Yoakam married his longtime fiancee Emily Joyce in a small wedding in March that had fewer than 10 attendees seated at least 6 feet from each other.

A statement from Yoakam’s publicist said the couple waited to announce the wedding until May out of respect to people affected by the new coronavirus pandemic.

The couple married in Santa Monica, California, just prior to the state lockdown and they adhered to recommendations on social distancing.

The Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and actor has been engaged to Joyce for several years. This is Yoakam’s first marriage.

Advertisement

        Insight by MobileIron: Learn about the efforts to protect networks through CDM in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
5|5 2020 AIAA Defense and Security Forum
5|5 reStart Columbia Cleared Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort returns to Norfolk prepared for future tasking

Today in History

1970: National Guard kills 4 students at Kent State