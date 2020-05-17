Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Elvis Presley’s Graceland set to reopen this week in Memphis

May 17, 2020 3:48 pm
 
< a min read
      

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Elvis Presley’s Graceland says it will reopen Thursday after it shut down tours and exhibits due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

The tourist attraction in Memphis, Tennessee, said Sunday that it has adjusted its tours, and restaurant and retail operations, since it closed in March.

The Memphis tourist attraction is centered on the life and career of the late rock n’ roll icon. It annually attracts about 500,000 visitors, including international travelers.

Graceland said in a news release that it is reducing tours of Presley’s former home-turned-museum to 25% capacity, requiring employees and encouraging visitors to wear face masks, and limiting restaurant capacities to 50%.

Advertisement

Temperature checks for guests and employees will be implemented and hand sanitizing stations are being installed, Graceland said.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Federal technology experts navigate the road to network modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

“We are helping Memphis and Tennessee to get back to some sense of normality,” said Joel Weinshanker, managing partner of Graceland Holdings, in a statement.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Health News Lifestyle News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|18 Ronald Reagan Missile Defense...
5|18 Infrastructure Summit
5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tech. Sgt. greets family during day off from care facility

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system