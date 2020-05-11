Listen Live Sports

Fox’s prime-time TV schedule for fall 2020

May 11, 2020 9:12 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fox’s prime-time schedule for fall 2020:

Monday

8 p.m. – “L.A.’s Finest”

9 p.m. – “neXt”

Tuesday

8 p.m. – “Cosmos: Possible Worlds”

9 p.m. – “Filthy Rich”

Wednesday

8 p.m. – “The Masked Singer”

9 p.m. – “Masterchef Junior”

Thursday

8 p.m. – NFL Football

Friday

8 p.m. – “WWE Smackdown Live”

Saturday

7 p.m – “Fox Sports Saturday”

Sunday

8:00 p.m. -“The Simpsons”

8:30 p.m. – “Bless the Harts”

9:00 p.m. – “Bob’s Burgers”

9:30 p.m. – “Family Guy”

