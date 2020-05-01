Listen Live Sports

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

May 1, 2020 7:35 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Daniel O’Day, chairman and CEO of Gilead Sciences; Gary Kelly, chairman and CEO of Southwest Airlines; Raphael Bostic, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta; Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow; Govs. Larry Hogan, R-Md., and Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; Rep. Justin Amash, I-Mich.

“Fox News Sunday” — Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force; Govs. Phil Murphy, D-N.J., and Tate Reeves, R-Miss.

