Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

May 30, 2020 7:58 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Benjamin Crump, a lawyer for the family of George Floyd; Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner; David Brown, superintendent of the Chicago Police Department; Tom Wyatt, CEO of KinderCare Education.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — O’Brien; Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.; Cornel West, Harvard University professor.

The Associated Press

