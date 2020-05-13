Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Hillary Clinton pays tribute to late CEO of Simon & Schuster

May 13, 2020 12:35 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Hillary Clinton is mourning the death of Simon & Schuster CEO Carolyn Reidy, whose publishing house has been working with Clinton since she was first lady in the 1990s.

“Carolyn was the best of the best,” Clinton said in an email statement Wednesday to The Associated Press. “She brought compassion, grit and creativity to every project she touched. She was always invaluable on the many projects we worked on together over the years, and a wonderful person to her core. She will be missed.”

Clinton’s books with Simon & Schuster include the best-selling memoirs “Living History” and “What Happened.” Last fall, she and daughter Chelsea Clinton collaborated on “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.”

Reidy died of a heart attack Tuesday at age 71. Stephen King, Bob Woodward and Rachel Kushner were among the authors offering tributes.

Advertisement

        Insight by CenturyLink: Federal technology experts navigate the road to network modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 2020 NHA
5|11 AFCEA Hampton Roads Maritime IT Summit
5|13 USCG Industry Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VA receives donated masks from South Korea at Joint Base Andrews

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system