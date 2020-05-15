Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Keith Urban hosts drive-in concert for medical workers

May 15, 2020 1:02 pm
 
2 min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Keith Urban is used to playing massive stages full of lights, speakers and screens in front of tens of thousands of screaming fans, but his latest gig was mostly just him and two other musicians playing on a flatbed truck in front of about 125 cars.

Urban played the Stardust Drive-In movie theater, about 40 miles east of Nashville, Tennessee, Thursday night for a crowd of more than 200 medical workers from Vanderbilt Health.

“It’s like glorified karaoke,” Urban told The Associated Press, of the set up that included a band member playing pre-recorded tracks and another guitar/keyboard player.

In the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak, Urban hadn’t played a live show since February. Urban said it took him and his promoter Live Nation about a month to plan the surprise drive-in concert, although more drive-in concerts are currently being planned throughout the country.

Advertisement

“All the cars are tilted forward so they’ve all got a great view and you’ve got this freakin’ killer video wall behind the stage,” said Urban.

        Insight by MobileIron: Learn about the efforts to protect networks through CDM in this exclusive ebook.

During the 75-minute show, Urban played some of his hits, including “Blue Ain’t Your Color” and “The Fighter,” but also played new songs off his upcoming record “The Speed of Now, Part 1.”

Urban said the thrill of playing live again was amazing, even as the crowd looked — and sounded — a little different. He asked the healthcare workers to send him selfies of themselves, which he put on the screen behind him.

“There would just be a random lights flashing out there, then a horn and a cheer over there, and then I realized it was all these people popping up on screen behind me,” he said.

Urban said that he wanted to thank all the healthcare workers who have been on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Walking on stage, it was just huge gratitude, particularly for that audience last night,” said Urban.

__

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Follow Kristin M. Hall at http://twitter.com/kmhall

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 2020 NHA
5|18 Ronald Reagan Missile Defense...
5|18 Infrastructure Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tech. Sgt. greets family during day off from care facility

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system