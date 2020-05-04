Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Kingfish Ingram wins 5 Blues Music Awards in online show

May 4, 2020 6:22 pm
 
< a min read
      

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Guitarist Christone “Kingfish” Ingram took home five Blues Music Awards in an online ceremony that featured appearances by Bonnie Raitt, Robert Cray and other musicians.

The awards show Sunday was moved online due to the coronanavirus outbreak. The program included performances recorded by nominees at home and flashbacks from past shows, The Blues Foundation said in a news release.

Ingram won awards for best emerging artist album, best contemporary blues album, and album of the year. He also won two performer awards.

The show’s host, singer Shemekia Copeland, won in the contemporary blues female artist category.

Advertisement

Nick Moss and his band, featuring Dennis Gruenling, claimed three awards and songman Sugaray Rayford took home two, including the B.B. King entertainer of the year award.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

Blues mainstay Bobby Rush won the soul blues album category. Mavis Staples won the vocalist award.

Steve Miller, Steve Cropper, Dion, Steven Van Zandt, Charlie Musselwhite, Ruthie Foster, and Keb’ Mo’ also made appearances on the program.

The Blues Foundation is based in Memphis.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
5|5 2020 AIAA Defense and Security Forum
5|5 reStart Columbia Cleared Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort returns to Norfolk prepared for future tasking

Today in History

1970: National Guard kills 4 students at Kent State