Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Little Richard to be buried at historically black college

May 15, 2020 5:10 pm
 
< a min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Little Richard will be buried at Oakwood University, a historically black university in Huntsville, Alabama.

Gerald Kibble, director of Oakwood Memorial Gardens, said the private funeral will be held Wednesday and will not be open to the public.

Little Richard’s close friend Pastor Bill Minson said the singer was an alumnus of the university. Little Richard died Saturday at the age of 87 in Tennessee due to bone cancer.

The cemetery is owned by the Seventh-day Adventist university.

Advertisement

        Insight by CenturyLink: Federal technology experts navigate the road to network modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 2020 NHA
5|18 Ronald Reagan Missile Defense...
5|18 Infrastructure Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tech. Sgt. greets family during day off from care facility

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system