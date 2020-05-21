Listen Live Sports

Police: 90s TV actress arrested during street racing raid

May 21, 2020 5:04 pm
 
1 min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — An actress with credits from a 90s TV sitcom was among 44 people arrested in Atlanta after police disbanded what they described as an illegal street racing event.

Maia Campbell, 43, was arrested Saturday and charged with being a pedestrian in the roadway, news outlets reported Wednesday.

Atlanta police said they arrested 44 people and issued 114 tickets over the weekend for offenses related to illegal street racing. Authorities didn’t elaborate on the charge against Campbell.

Racers have been particularly noticeable in Atlanta since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with less traffic giving them more room to speed along Georgia’s roads and freeways. But the activities, including some widely circulated videos, drew the attention of police.

Campbell played Tiffany Warren on the sitcom “In the House” with LL Cool J and Alfonso Ribeiro from 1995 to 1999. In recent years, Campbell was the subject of headlines regarding substance abuse and bipolar disorder. In 2012 she appeared on the OWN channel show “Iyanla: Fix My Life,” to discuss her issues.

In 2017, LL Cool J, the rapper and actor also known as James Todd Smith, asked his social media followers to help find Campbell after a disturbing video surfaced that appeared to show Campbell asking a man at an Atlanta gas station for drugs. Campbell, who had been off the acting radar for some time, subsequently declined Smith’s help.

It wasn’t immediately known if Campbell had an attorney who could comment for her.

