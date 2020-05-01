Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Promoter who ordered 50 Cent’s friend killed loses appeal

May 1, 2020 4:43 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The conviction of a former hip-hop and rap promoter who ordered the killing of a friend of 50 Cent was upheld Friday.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed that James Rosemond was properly convicted of murder-for-hire charges.

Rosemond was accused of hiring a crew to kill an associate of the rap group G-Unit as payback for an assault on Rosemond’s son. The associate, Lodi Mack, was killed in the Bronx in 2009.

His lawyer had argued that witnesses against him were only trying to reduce their own sentences.

Advertisement

The first ended in a mistrial with a hung jury. Rosemond was convicted at his second trial and sentenced to life in prison, but the judge was later found to have erred on one point, and a third trial was ordered. That also resulted in a conviction and life sentence, which Rosemond appealed.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Federal technology experts share what’s ahead in digital identity and verification in this exclusive executive briefing.

He already was serving two life sentences for separate drug and gun convictions.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
5|5 2020 AIAA Defense and Security Forum
5|5 reStart Columbia Cleared Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

B-1B Lancer conducts joint mission over South China Sea

Today in History

1960: American U-2 spy plane shot down over Soviet Union