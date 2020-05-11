Listen Live Sports

Rapper Nick Blixky fatally shot in NYC; no suspect arrested

May 11, 2020 8:45 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Up-and-coming rapper Nick Blixky was shot and killed in New York City, police said Monday.

The 21-year-old, who was born Nickalus Thompson, was found with gunshot wounds in front of a building in the Prospect Lefferts Gardens neighborhood of Brooklyn at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Blixky’s Spotify profile says he started rapping for fun with his crew, Blixky Crew, but decided to take it more seriously and pursue a career in hip hop when fans responded positively to his YouTube videos.

Police have made no arrests in the shooting.

The Associated Press

