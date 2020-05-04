Listen Live Sports

The Latest: AP wins Pulitzer for Kashmir crackdown photos

May 4, 2020 3:21 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the announcement of the 2020 Pulitzer Prizes (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

The Associated Press won a Pulitzer in feature photography for images made during India’s clampdown on Kashmir, where a sweeping curfew and shutdowns of phone and internet service added to the challenges of telling showing the world what was happening in the region of 7 million people.

AP Photographers Dar Yasin, Mukhtar Khan and Channi Anand snaked around roadblocks, sometimes took cover in strangers’ homes and hid cameras in vegetable bags to capture images of protests, police and paramilitary action and daily life. Then they headed to an airport to persuade travelers to carry the photo files out with them and get them to AP’s office in New Delhi.

“It was always cat-and-mouse,” Yasin said, later adding: “These things made us more determined than ever to never be silenced.”

