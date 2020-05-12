Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

May 12, 2020 3:37 pm
 
< a min read
      

Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. Bloodshot

2. Ford v Ferrari

3. Bad Boys for Life

Advertisement

4. Sonic The Hedgehog

        Insight by MobileIron: Learn about the efforts to protect networks through CDM in this exclusive ebook.

5. Arkansas

6. The Assistant (2020)

7. The Gentlemen

8. I Still Believe

9. Trolls World Tour

10. The Call of the Wild

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. I Still Believe

2. The House in Between

3. Uncut Gems

4. The Wretched

5. Call Me By Your Name

6. Robert the Bruce

7. Vivarium

8. Extra Ordinary

9. Spaceship Earth

10. How to Build a Girl

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News Technology News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 2020 NHA
5|11 AFCEA Hampton Roads Maritime IT Summit
5|13 USCG Industry Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Paratroopers return to limited training while following safety guidelines

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system