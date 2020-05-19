The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. SCOOB!

2. Uncut Gems

3. Capone

4. Bad Boys for Life

5. The Invisible Man (2020)

6. Tombstone

7. Fantasy Island (Unrated Edition)

8. Sonic The Hedgehog

9. Bloodshot

10. The Gentlemen

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Uncut Gems

2. Capone

3. I Still Believe

4. The House in Between

5. How to Build a Girl

6. Snowpiercer

7. Extra Ordinary

8. Blood and Money

9. Call Me By Your Name

10. Spaceship Earth

