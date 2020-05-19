Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

May 19, 2020 11:38 am
 
< a min read
      

Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. SCOOB!

2. Uncut Gems

3. Capone

Advertisement

4. Bad Boys for Life

        Insight by CenturyLink: Federal technology experts navigate the road to network modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

5. The Invisible Man (2020)

6. Tombstone

7. Fantasy Island (Unrated Edition)

8. Sonic The Hedgehog

9. Bloodshot

10. The Gentlemen

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Uncut Gems

2. Capone

3. I Still Believe

4. The House in Between

5. How to Build a Girl

6. Snowpiercer

7. Extra Ordinary

8. Blood and Money

9. Call Me By Your Name

10. Spaceship Earth

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News Technology News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|18 Ronald Reagan Missile Defense...
5|18 Infrastructure Summit
5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

CO Air National Guard deliver lunch meals to shelter residents

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system