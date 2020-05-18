On May 18, 1963, The Beatles began their first tour of the UK as headliners.

In 1980, Trevor Horn and Geoff Downes of The Buggles joined the rock band Yes. They replaced Jon Anderson and Rick Wakeman.

Also in 1980, singer Ian Curtis of the new wave band Joy Division was found dead, apparently having hanged himself. He was 23.

In 1990, actress Jill Ireland died at age 54 following a battle with cancer.

In 1998, the last episode of “Murphy Brown” aired on CBS. The show was revived in 2018.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Priscilla Pointer (“Dallas,” ”Carrie,” ”Blue Velvet”) is 96. Actor Robert Morse is 89. Actor Dwayne Hickman (“The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis”) is 86. Actress Candice Azzara (“In Her Shoes,” ”Caroline in the City,” ”Rhoda”) is 79. Bluegrass singer-guitarist Rodney Dillard of The Dillards is 78. Country singer Joe Bonsall of the Oak Ridge Boys is 72. Keyboardist Rick Wakeman of Yes is 71. Singer Mark Mothersbaugh of Devo is 70. Actor James Stephens (“Paper Chase,” ”Father Dowling Mysteries”) is 69. Country singer George Strait is 68. Actor Chow Yun-Fat (“Anna and the King,” ”The Replacement Killers”) is 65. Singer-guitarist Page Hamilton of Helmet is 60. Guitarist Barry Graul of MercyMe is 59. Singer Michael Tait of Newsboys and of dc Talk is 54. Singer-actress Martika (“Wiseguy”) is 51. Comedian Tina Fey (“30 Rock,” ”Saturday Night Live”) is 50. Musician Jack Johnson is 45. Country singer David Nail is 41. Singer Darryl Allen of Mista is 40. Actor Allen Leech (“Downton Abbey”) is 39. Guitarist Kevin Huguley of Rush of Fools is 38. Contemporary Christian singer Francesca Battistelli is 35. Actress Violett Beane (“God Friended Me”) is 24.

