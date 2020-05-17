On May 17, 1966, Bob Dylan recorded his so-called “Royal Albert Hall” concert, actually recorded in Manchester, England. The album was one of the most famous bootlegs ever. It was released officially in 1998.

In 1969, Chicago Transit Authority released a self-titled double album as its debut. The band was sued by the real Chicago Transit Authority and had to shorten its name to just Chicago.

In 1975, Mick Jagger seriously injured his hand when he put his wrist through a window while attempting to break his fall at a restaurant on Long Island, New York. He required stitches, but the injury did not disrupt plans for the start of the Rolling Stones’ upcoming North American tour.

Also in 1975, Elton John was awarded a platinum record for sales of a million copies of his album, “Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy.” It was the first album to sell a million copies on its first day of release.

In 1980, drummer Peter Criss quit Kiss to pursue a solo career.

In 1992, a Genesis concert in Tampa, Florida, ended after two songs because Phil Collins had a sore throat. Police arrested several concert-goers who got upset when the show was stopped.

Also in 1992, orchestra leader Lawrence Welk died in Santa Monica, California, at age 89.

In 1996, R-and-B guitarist Johnny “Guitar” Watson collapsed on stage in Japan and died of an apparent heart attack, just as he was starting to play. He was 61.

In 1997, Sylvester Stallone married Jennifer Flavin in London.

In 2008, Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy married Ashlee Simpson at her parents’ house in Los Angeles. They have since divorced.

In 2015, the final episode of “Mad Men” aired on AMC.

In 2017, singer Chris Cornell was found dead in a Detroit hotel room, just hours after performing in a Soundgarden concert. He was 52.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Taj Mahal is 78. Drummer Bill Bruford of Yes and King Crimson is 71. Singer-guitarist George Johnson of The Brothers Johnson is 67. TV personality Kathleen Sullivan is 67. Actor-comedian Bob Saget is 64. Singer Enya is 59. Actor Craig Ferguson (“The Late Late Show,” ”The Drew Carey Show”) is 58. Keyboardist Page McConnell of Phish is 57. Actor David Eigenberg (“Sex and the City”) is 56. Guitarist O’Dell of Mint Condition is 55. Musician Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails is 55. Actor Hill Harper (“CSI: NY,” ”He Got Game”) is 54. TV personality-interior designer Thom Filicia (“Queer Eye For The Straight Guy”) is 51. Singer Jordan Knight of New Kids on the Block is 50. Singer Darnell Van Rensalier of Shai is 50. Singer Josh Homme (HOM’-ee) of Queens of the Stone Age is 47. Singer Andrea Corr of The Corrs is 46. Actor Sendhil Ramamurthy (SEN’-dul rah-mah-MURTH’-ee) (“Heroes”) is 46. Singer Kandi Burruss (Xscape) (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 44. Actress Kat Foster (“‘Til Death”) is 42. Singer-songwriter Passenger is 36. Dancer Derek Hough (HUFF) (“Dancing With The Stars”) is 35. Actor Tahj Mowry (“Smart Guy,” ”Kim Possible”) is 34. Actress Nikki Reed (“Twilight”) is 32. Actress Leven Rambin (“The Hunger Games,” ”Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”) is 30.

