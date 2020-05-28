On May 28, 1966, Ike and Tina Turner released “River Deep, Mountain High.”

In 1976, the Allman Brothers Band broke up after Gregg Allman testified against his personal road manager, Scooter Herring, who was charged with drug trafficking. The band reformed in 1978.

In 1977, singer-actor John Davidson escaped a fire at the Beverly Hills Supper Club in Southgate, Kentucky, which killed 164 people and injured 130. Davidson stayed to help the victims.

Also in 1977, Bruce Springsteen settled his year-long suit against ex-manager Mike Appel and immediately began recording his “Darkness on the Edge of Town” album.

In 1983, The US Festival opened in San Bernardino, California. It lost millions of dollars, largely because of huge fees paid to such performers as David Bowie and Van Halen.

In 1996, singer Dave Gahan (GAHN) of Depeche (duh-PESH’) Mode was arrested after allegedly overdosing on a speedball of cocaine and heroin at his hotel in suburban Los Angeles.

In 1998, actor Phil Hartman was shot to death by his wife, Brynn, who then killed herself. Hartman was 49.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Carroll Baker is 89. Singer Gladys Knight is 76. Singer Billy Vera is 76. Singer John Fogerty is 75. Musician Jerry Douglas of Alison Krauss and Union Station is 64. Actor Louis Mustillo (“Mike and Molly”) is 62. Actor Brandon Cruz (“The Courtship of Eddie’s Father”) is 58. Actress Christa Miller (“Scrubs,” ″The Drew Carey Show”) is 56. Country singer Phil Vassar is 56. Singer Chris Ballew (bah-LOO’) of Presidents of the United States of America is 55. Singer Kylie Minogue is 52. Rapper Chubb Rock is 52. Actor Justin Kirk (“Weeds”) is 51. Talk show host Elisabeth Hasselbeck (“Fox and Friends,” ″The View”) is 43. R&B singer Jaheim is 43. Actor Jake Johnson (“New Girl”) is 42. Actress Monica Keena (“Dawson’s Creek,” ″Undeclared”) is 41. Actress Alexa Davalos (“Clash of the Titans” ″The Chronicles of Riddick”) is 38. Actor Megalyn Echikunwoke (eh-cheek-uh-WAHK’-ay) (“24”) is 38. Singer Colbie Caillat (kal-LAY’) is 35. Actress Carey Mulligan (“The Great Gatsby”) is 35.

