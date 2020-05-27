On May 27, 1950, Frank Sinatra made his TV debut on “The Bob Hope Show.”

In 1957, The Crickets’ first record “That’ll Be the Day,” with lead singer Buddy Holly, was released by Brunswick records. It was the group’s first and only number-one song.

In 1962, Bob Dylan released “The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan,” which contained songs like “Blowin’ in the Wind” and “A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall.”

In 1967, Otis Redding’s band, The Bar-Kays, entered the R&B chart with “Soul Finger.” The instrumental became their biggest hit without Redding.

In 1977, the Sex Pistols’ second single, “God Save the Queen,” was released to coincide with Queen Elizabeth’s Silver Jubilee celebration in June. The record, which begins “God save the Queen, she ain’t no human being,” made the British Top Ten despite being banned from airplay.

In 1980, David Lee Roth fractured his nose and suffered a concussion when he leaped off Alex Van Halen’s drum riser and hit the stage lights. They were recording an Italian TV special in Rome at the time.

In 1988, Van Halen’s “Monsters of Rock” touring festival opened outside Milwaukee.

In 1989, Chicago and the Beach Boys toured together for the first time in 14 years, with Brian Wilson joining them on occasion.

In 1992, Cher was forced to postpone her live performance debut in New York City after she came down with bronchitis.

In 1995, actor Christopher Reeve was paralyzed in a riding accident in Virginia.

In 2003, the divorce of Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton was finalized. They had been married since 2000.

In 2010, Simon Cowell appeared as a judge on his last episode of “American Idol.” He left to start the show “X Factor.” Lee Dewyze won “Idol” that night, beating out Crystal Bowersox.

In 2018, “Love Yourself: Tear” by BTS hit number one on the Billboard 200 album chart, the first Korean-language album to do so.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Lee Meriwether is 85. Musician Ramsey Lewis is 85. Actor Louis Gossett Junior is 84. Actor Bruce Weitz is 77. Singer Bruce Cockburn (COH’-burn) is 75. Jazz singer Dee Dee Bridgewater is 70. Actor Richard Schiff (“The Good Doctor,” “The West Wing”) is 65. Singer Siouxsie Sioux (SOO’-zee SOO’) of Siouxsie (SOO’-zee) and the Banshees is 63. Singer-guitarist Neil Finn of Crowded House and Split Enz is 62. Actress Peri Gilpin (“Frasier”) is 59. Actress Cathy Silvers (“Happy Days”) is 59. Comedian Adam Carolla is 56. Actor Todd Bridges (“Diff’rent Strokes”) is 55. Drummer Sean Kinney of Alice In Chains is 54. Actor Dondre’ Whitfield (“Queen Sugar”) is 51. Actor Paul Bettany (“The Da Vinci Code,” ”A Beautiful Mind”) is 49. Singer-guitarist Brian Desveaux (deh-VOH’) of Nine Days is 49. Actor Jack McBrayer (“30 Rock”) is 47. Rapper Andre 3000 of Outkast is 45. Rapper Jadakiss is 45. TV chef Jamie Oliver is 45. Actor Ben Feldman (“Mad Men”) is 40. Actor Darin Brooks (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 36. Actor Chris Colfer (“Glee”) is 30. Actor Ethan Dampf (“American Dreams”) is 26. Actress Desiree Ross (“Greenleaf”) is 21.

