On May 6, 1965, guitarist Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones came up with the riff that formed the foundation of the song “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.” He was staying at a motel in Clearwater, Florida, at the time.

In 1971, Ike and Tina Turner received their only gold single, for their version of “Proud Mary.”

In 1973, Paul Simon began his first solo tour in Boston, three years after splitting with Art Garfunkel. Recordings from some of the shows were released as the “Live Rhymin'” album.

In 1984, Tina Turner’s comeback hit, “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” was released.

Advertisement

In 1991, a judge in Macon, Georgia, threw out a lawsuit claiming that Ozzy Osbourne’s music drove a 16-year-old boy to suicide. The parents of Michael Waller alleged that their son listened repeatedly to Osbourne’s “Suicide Solution,” then shot himself.

In 1992, actress Marlene Dietrich died at her home in Paris at age 90.

Also in 1992, Whitney Houston announced her engagement to Bobby Brown, during her first TV special, “This Is My Life.”

In 1994, Pearl Jam filed a complaint with the U.S. Justice Department against Ticketmaster. The band charged that the company had a monopoly on the concert ticket-selling business.

In 1997, Neil Young boycotted his induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as part of Buffalo Springfield. Young objected to rampant commercialism and the $1,200-a-plate dinner. The other inductees that year were The Bee Gees, The Jackson 5, Joni Mitchell, Parliament-Funkadelic, The Rascals and Crosby, Stills and Nash.

Also in 1997, actor David Duchovny (doo-KUHV’-nee) and actress Tea Leoni (TAY’-uh lee-OH’-nee) were married in New York.

In 2004, the last episode of “Friends” aired.

In 2005, Audioslave became the first American rock band to play an outdoor concert in Cuba, with a show in Havana.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Bob Seger is 75. Singer Jimmie Dale Gilmore is 75. Singer and comedian Lulu Roman (“Hee Haw”) is 74. Actor Alan Dale (“Lost,” ”Ugly Betty”) is 73. Actor Ben Masters (“Passions”) is 73. Actor Richard Cox (“Alpha House,” ”American Tragedy”) is 72. Host Tom Bergeron (“Dancing with the Stars,” new “Hollywood Squares”) is 65. Singer John Flansburgh of They Might Be Giants is 60. Actress Julianne Phillips is 60. Actress Roma Downey (“Touched by an Angel”) is 60. Actor George Clooney is 59. Child actor turned rodeo star Clay O’Brien (“The Apple Dumpling Gang”) is 59. Singer-bassist Tony Scalzo of Fastball is 56. Actress Leslie Hope (“24”) is 55. Actress Geneva Carr (“Bull”) is 54. Guitarist Mark Bryan of Hootie and the Blowfish is 53. Guitarist Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters is 49. Actress Stacey Oristano (“Bunheads,” ”Friday Night Lights”) is 41. Actress Adrianne Palicki (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) is 37. Actress Gabourey Sidibe (GA’-bah-ray SIH’-duh-bay) (“Precious”) is 37. Comedian Sasheer Zamata (“Saturday Night Live”) is 34. Rapper Meek Mill is 33. Actress Naomi Scott (2019’s “Aladdin”) is 27.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.