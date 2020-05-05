On May 5, 1968, Buffalo Springfield performed its last concert in Long Beach, California. Surviving members reunited in 2010.

In 1984, Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders and Jim Kerr of Simple Minds got married. They divorced in 1990.

In 1986, Cleveland was named as the future site for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. It opened nine years later.

In 1990, “Crocodile Dundee” star Paul Hogan and co-star Linda Kozlowski were married in Sydney, Australia. She filed for divorce in 2013.

In 1996, Def Leppard singer Joe Elliot and his girlfriend were arrested for allegedly beating each other up at a hotel near Los Angeles. They both had minor injuries. That same week, Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen was charged with beating up his wife at the Los Angeles airport. Allen pleaded guilty and served community service and attended counseling.

In 1997, Charlton Heston was elected the vice president of the National Rifle Association.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Pat Carroll is 93. Actor Michael Murphy is 82. Actor Lance Henriksen (“Millennium,” ”Aliens”) is 80. Comedian-actor Michael Palin (Monty Python) is 77. Actor John Rhys-Davies (REES DAY’-vis) (“Lord of the Rings,” ”Raiders of the Lost Ark”) is 76. Former MTV News correspondent Kurt Loder is 75. Drummer Bill Ward of Black Sabbath is 72. Actress Melinda Culea (“The A Team,” ”Knots Landing”) is 65. Actress Lisa Eilbacher (“An Officer and a Gentleman,” ”Beverly Hills Cop”) is 63. Actor Richard E Grant (“Gosford Park”) is 63. Singer Ian McCulloch of Echo and the Bunnymen is 61. Newsman Brian Williams is 61. TV personality Kyan (KY’-ihn) Douglas (“Rachael Ray,” “Queer Eye For The Straight Guy”) is 50. Actress Tina Yothers (“Family Ties”) is 47. Singer Raheem DeVaughn is 45. Actor Vincent Kartheiser (“Mad Men”) is 41. Singer Craig David is 39. Actress Danielle Fishel (“Boy Meets World”) is 39. Actor Henry Cavill (“Man of Steel,” ”The Tudors”) is 37. Bassist Josh Smith of Halestorm is 37. Singer Adele is 32. Singer Chris Brown is 31.

