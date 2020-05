On May 26, 1933, the man credited with being country music’s first superstar died of tuberculosis in New York City at the age of 35. Jimmie Rodgers’ first million-seller was “T for Texas,” also known as “Blue Yodel.”

In 1958, Jerry Lee Lewis played the third and last show of what was supposed to have been a 37-date British tour. News of his marriage to his 13-year-old cousin prompted demands that he be deported. That night he was booed off the stage.

In 1962, the Isley Brothers released “Twist and Shout.”

In 1965, the Rolling Stones appeared on “Shindig!” along with Jackie DeShannon and Sonny and Cher.

In 1969, John Lennon and Yoko Ono began their second “Bed-In for Peace” in Montreal. The first was in Amsterdam two months earlier.

In 1977, singer William Powell of The O’Jays died in Canton, Ohio, after a long bout with cancer. He was 35.

In 1994, Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley were married in the Dominican Republic. Presley filed for divorce in January 1996.

Also in 1994, game show host Bob Barker admitted to a personal relationship with “Price Is Right” model Dian Parkinson but denied that he sexually harassed her.

In 1995, Warner Brothers animator Friz Freleng died at the age of 86.

In 2001, Tom DeLonge (deh-LONG’) of Blink-182 married Jennifer Jenkins at Coronado Island, California. Jimmy Eat World played at the wedding.

In 2004, Fantasia Barrino was named winner of the third edition of “American Idol,” defeating Diana DeGarmo.

Today’s Birthdays: Sportscaster Brent Musburger is 81. Drummer Garry Peterson of The Guess Who is 75. Singer Stevie Nicks is 72. Actor Philip Michael Thomas (“Miami Vice”) is 71. Actress Pam Grier is 71. Country singer Hank Williams Junior is 71. Actress Margaret Colin is 62. Singer Dave Robbins (BlackHawk) is 61. Actor Doug Hutchison (“The Green Mile”) is 60. Actress Genie Francis (“General Hospital”) is 58. Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait is 58. Singer Lenny Kravitz is 56. Actress Helena Bonham Carter is 54. Drummer Phillip Rhodes of The Gin Blossoms is 52. Actor Joseph Fiennes (FYNZ) (“Shakespeare in Love”) is 50. Singer Joey Kibble of Take 6 is 49. “South Park” co-creator Matt Stone is 49. Singer Lauryn Hill is 45. Bassist Nathan Cochran of MercyMe is 42. Actress Elisabeth Harnois (arn-WAH’) (“CSI”) is 41. Actor Hrach Titizian (heh-RACH’ tih-TIZ’-ee-an) (“Homeland”) is 41.

