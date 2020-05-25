On May 25, 1926, jazz trumpeter and innovator Miles Davis was born in Alton, Illinois. Davis died in 1991.

In 1965, Kinks guitarist Dave Davies knocked himself unconscious onstage when he slammed into drummer Mick Avery’s cymbal during a London concert. The Kinks canceled the rest of the British tour.

In 1968, the Monterey International Pop Festival in California was canceled due to public pressure. Fifty-two thousand dollars and the festival’s bookkeeper were later reported missing.

In 1973, Carole King gave a free concert in New York’s Central Park for what was, at the time, the largest music audience ever to gather there: 100,000 people.

In 1977, the first “Star Wars” film (later renamed “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope”) was released by 20th Century Fox.

In 1978, The Who filmed concert sequences in London for its documentary, “The Kids Are Alright.” It was the last time drummer Keith Moon played with the band.

In 1986, an estimated seven million Americans joined hands across the country for Hands Across America, to raise money for the nation’s hungry and homeless.

In 1992, Jay Leno took over the “Tonight Show,” replacing Johnny Carson. Leno’s first guest was Billy Crystal.

In 1996, singer Bradley Nowell of Sublime was found dead in his San Francisco motel room of a drug overdose. He was 28.

In 2005, Carrie Underwood beat out Bo Bice to win the fourth season of “American Idol.”

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Ann Robinson (“War of the Worlds”) is 91. Country singer Tom T. Hall is 84. Actor Ian McKellen (“Lord of the Rings”) is 81. Country singer Jessi Colter is 77. Actress-singer Leslie Uggams is 77. Director-Muppetteer Frank Oz is 76. Actress Karen Valentine is 73. Actress Jacki Weaver (“Silver Linings Playbook”) is 73. Singer Klaus Meine (MYN) of Scorpions is 72. Actress Patti D’Arbanville (“New York Undercover”) is 69. Actress Connie Sellecca is 65. Singer-guitarist Paul Weller of The Jam is 62. Actor-comedian Mike Myers is 57. Actor Joseph Reitman (“The Perfect Storm”) is 52. Actress Anne Heche (HAYCH) is 51. Actresses Sidney and Lindsay Greenbush (“Little House on the Prairie”) are 50. Actor Jamie Kennedy (“Scream”) is 50. Actress Octavia Spencer (“The Help”) is 50. Actor Justin Henry (“Kramer Vs. Kramer”) is 49. Rapper Daz Dillinger of Tha Dogg Pound is 47. Actress Erinn Hayes (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 44. Actor Cillian Murphy (“The Dark Knight,” ”Batman Begins”) is 44. Actor Ethan Suplee (soo-PLEE’) (“My Name Is Earl”) is 44. Actress Lauren Frost (“Even Stevens”) is 35. Musician Guy Lawrence of Disclosure is 29.

