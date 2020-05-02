On May 2, 1957, Elvis Presley recorded the song “Jailhouse Rock,” the title song to his next movie.

In 1960, Ben E. King left The Drifters to go solo.

In 1967, Capitol Records announced that The Beach Boys had abandoned their “Smile” album project.

In 1979, “Quadrophenia,” the film based on The Who’s album of the same name, opened in London. On the same day, The Who played its first concert with new drummer Kenney Jones, who replaced the late Keith Moon.

In 1980, the South African government banned the Pink Floyd song “Another Brick in the Wall (Part Two).” The song, which includes children chanting the chorus, “We don’t need no education,” had been adopted as the anthem for black children who boycotted schools because of inferior education standards.

In 1982, Adam and the Ants disbanded after singer Stuart Goddard decided to go solo rather than find replacements for his departed bassist and drummer. Goddard then became known as Adam Ant.

In 2010, the stage at the Grand Ole Opry was submerged after record rains and flooding hit Nashville.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Englebert Humperdinck is 84. Country singer R.C. Bannon is 75. Actor David Suchet (SOO’-shay) (TV’s “Poirot”) is 74. Country singer Larry Gatlin is 72. Singer Lou Gramm of Foreigner is 70. Actress Christine Baranski is 68. Singer Angela Bofill is 66. Actor Brian Tochi (“Revenge of the Nerds,” ”Police Academy”) is 61. Actress Elizabeth Berridge (“The John Larroquette Show”) is 58. Country singer Ty Herndon is 58. Actress Mitzi Kapture (“The Young and the Restless,” “Baywatch”) is 58. TV commentator Mika Brzezinski (MEE’-kah breh-ZHIN’-skee) is 53. Wrestler-actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) is 48. Singer Jeff Gutt (GOOT) of Stone Temple Pilots is 44. Actress Jenna Von Oy (“Blossom”) is 43. Actor Kumail Nanijiani (koo-MEHL’ NAHN’-jee-ah-nee) (TV’s “Silicon Valley,” film’s “The Big Sick”) is 42. Actress Ellie Kemper (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” ”The Office”) is 40. Actor Robert Buckley (“One Tree Hill”) is 39. Actor Gaius (GEYE’-ehs) Charles (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 37. Singer Lily Allen is 35. Guitarist Jim Almgren of Carolina Liar is 34. Actress Kay Panabaker (“No Ordinary Family,” ”Summerland”) is 30.

