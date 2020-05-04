On May 4, 1957, the “Alan Freed Show” debuted on ABC. The first guests on his show included The Del-Vikings and Screamin’ Jay Hawkins.

In 1959, the first Grammy Awards were given out by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. Henry Mancini won album of the year for “The Music from Peter Gunn.” Domenico Modugno (mod-OON’-yoh) won record of the year for “Nel Blu Dipinto di Blu (Volare).”

In 1964, the Moody Blues formed in Birmingham, England.

In 1970, Neil Young wrote “Ohio” after four Kent State University students were killed by U.S. National Guardsmen.

In 1990, Madonna kicked off the U.S. leg of her “Blonde Ambition” tour in Houston. Fans eventually got to see what went on behind the scenes in the documentary “Truth or Dare.”

In 1995, actor Gary Busey was found unconscious at his home in Malibu, California, apparently from a cocaine overdose.

Today’s Birthdays: Jazz bassist Ron Carter is 83. Singer Peggy Santiglia Davison of The Angels is 76. Actor Richard Jenkins (“The Shape of Water”) is 73. Country singer Stella Parton is 71. Actor-turned-minister Hilly Hicks (“Roots”) is 70. Bassist Darryl Hunt of The Pogues is 70. Singer Jackie Jackson of The Jacksons is 69. Singer-actress Pia Zadora is 68. Singer Oleta Adams is 67. Country singer Randy Travis is 61. Actress Mary McDonough (“The Waltons”) is 59. Comedian Ana Gasteyer (“Saturday Night Live”) is 53. Actor Will Arnett (“Arrested Development,” ”Blades of Glory”) is 50. Bassist Mike Dirnt of Green Day is 48. Contemporary Christian singer Chris Tomlin is 48. TV personality Kimora Lee Simmons is 45. Sports reporter and TV personality Erin Andrews is 42. Singer Lance Bass (‘N Sync) is 41. Actress Ruth Negga (“Loving”) is 39. Rapper Jidenna is 35. Actor Alexander Gould (“Weeds,” “Finding Nemo”) is 26. Country singer RaeLynn is 26. Actress Amara (uh-MAH’-ruh) Miller (“The Descendants”) is 20.

