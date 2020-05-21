On May 21, 1945, Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall were married in a three-minute ceremony at a farm in Lucas, Ohio.

In 1957, Paul Anka recorded his first single, “Diana,” in New York.

In 1959, the musical “Gypsy” opened on Broadway, starring Ethel Merman as Gypsy’s mother, Rose.

In 1963, Stevie Wonder recorded “Fingertips, Part Two” live in Chicago during a “Motown Revue.” It became his first number one hit, at age 13.

Advertisement

In 1969, The Beatles announced that Allen Klein had been hired to straighten out the band’s financial affairs.

In 1979, Elton John began a brief tour of the Soviet Union, the first one the Soviets allowed for a Western rock star.

In 1980, Joe Strummer of The Clash was arrested in Hamburg, Germany, after hitting a fan with his guitar. A fight had erupted during the concert.

In 1989, the last episode of “Miami Vice” aired after a five-year run on NBC.

In 1999, actress Susan Lucci finally won a Daytime Emmy for best actress after losing for 18 years straight. She was honored for her portrayal of Erica Kane on “All My Children.”

In 2003, Ruben Studdard barely beat out Clay Aiken to win Fox’s second “American Idol” competition.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Ron Isley of the Isley Brothers is 79. Guitarist Hilton Valentine of The Animals is 77. Keyboardist Bill Champlin (Chicago) is 73. Actress Carol Potter (“Beverly Hills, 90210,” ”Sunset Beach”) is 72. Singer Leo Sayer is 72. Comedian and former U.S. Senator Al Franken is 69. Actor Mr. T is 68. Drummer Stan Lynch (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) is 65. Actor Judge Reinhold is 63. Actor-director Nick Cassavetes (“The Notebook”) is 61. Actress Lisa Edelstein (“House”) is 54. Actress Fairuza Balk (“The Waterboy”) is 46. Singer-guitarist Mikel Jollet (mee-KEHL’ joh-LAY’) of Airborne Toxic Event is 46. Rapper Havoc of Mobb Deep is 46. Drummer Tony LoGerfo of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 37. Actor Sunkrish Bala (“Castle”) is 36. Actor David Ajala (“Black Box”) is 34. Actress Ashlie Brillault (“Lizzie McGuire”) is 33. Country singer Cody Johnson is 33. Actor Scott Leavenworth (“7th Heaven”) is 30. Actress Sarah Ramos (“Parenthood,” ”American Dreams”) is 29.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.