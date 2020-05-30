On May 30, 1968, The Beatles began recording the “White Album.”

In 1978, Swan Song Records announced that Led Zeppelin had entered the recording studio for the first time since the death of Robert Plant’s son a year earlier. The sessions became the band’s final album, “In Through The Out Door.”

In 1987, Beastie Boy Adam Horovitz was arrested in Liverpool, England, for allegedly throwing a beer can at a fan during a concert. He was later acquitted.

In 1990, the band Midnight Oil gave a free concert on flatbed trucks outside of an Exxon building in response to the oil spill of the Exxon Valdez (val-DEEZ’) in Alaska.

In 1992, singer Paul Simon married singer Edie Brickell (brih-KEL’).

In 1995, a fan was arrested for scaling the fence around Madonna’s Hollywood Hills mansion. Robert Dewey Hoskins was later convicted of stalking her.

In 1996, John Tesh made his last appearance as host of “Entertainment Tonight.” He stepped down after ten years to pursue his music career.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Ruta Lee (“High Rollers,” “What’s My Line?”) is 85. Actor Keir Dullea (“2001: A Space Odyssey”) is 84. Guitarist Lenny Davidson of The Dave Clark Five is 76. Actor Stephen Tobolowsky (“Groundhog Day,” ”Sneakers”) is 69. Actor Colm Meaney (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 67. Actor Ted McGinley (“Hope and Faith,” ”Married…With Children”) is 62. Actor Ralph Carter (“Good Times”) is 59. Country singer Wynonna Judd is 56. Guitarist Tom Morello of Audioslave and Rage Against The Machine is 56. Actor Mark Sheppard (“Supernatural”) is 56. Actor John Ross Bowie (“Speechless,” ”The Big Bang Theory”) is 49. Guitarist Patrick Dahlheimer (DOL’-hy-mer) of Live is 49. Singer-actress Idina Menzel (ih-DEE’-nah mehn-ZEHL’) is 49. Singer Cee Lo Green (Gnarls Barkley, Goodie Mob) is 45. Rapper Remy Ma is 40. Guitarist James Smith of Underoath is 38. Actress Javicia (jah-VEE’-see-ah) Leslie (“God Friended Me”) is 33. Actor Sean Giambrone (JAM’-broh-nee) (“The Goldbergs”) is 21. Actor Jared Gilmore (“Once Upon A Time,” ”Mad Men”) is 20.

