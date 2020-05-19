On May 19, 1958, Ritchie Valens recorded “Come On, Let’s Go,” at his first recording session, in Los Angeles.

In 1960, The Drifters recorded “Save The Last Dance For Me” in New York.

In 1961, the Everly Brothers launched a new record label named Calliope.

In 1976, guitarist Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones crashed his car north of London. Authorities found drugs in the car, and he later was fined.

In 1987, the movie “Ishtar,” starring Dustin Hoffman and Warren Beatty, made its premiere. It bombed at the box office.

In 1992, Vice President Dan Quayle criticized “Murphy Brown” because he said the title character mocked the importance of fathers because she was having a baby out of wedlock.

In 1999, the movie “Star Wars: Episode One — The Phantom Menace” opened nationwide. Exactly six years later, “Revenge of the Sith” opened.

In 2019, the final episode of “Game of Thrones” aired on HBO.

Today’s Birthdays: TV personality David Hartman is 85. Actor James Fox is 81. Actress Nancy Kwan is 81. Musician Pete Townshend is 75. Singer-bassist Dusty Hill of ZZ Top is 71. Singer-actress-model Grace Jones is 69. Drummer Phil Rudd (AC/DC) is 66. Actor Steven Ford is 64. Actress Toni Lewis (“Homicide,” ”Oz,” ”As the World Turns”) is 60. Guitarist Iain Harvie of Del Amitri is 58. Actor Jason Gray-Stanford (“Monk”) is 50. Singer Jenny Berggren of Ace of Base is 48. TV personality Kim Zolciak (ZOHL’-see-ak) Biermann (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 42. Singer Shooter Jennings is 41. Comedian Michael Che (CHAY) (“Saturday Night Live”) is 37. Guitarist Tim McTague of Underoath is 37. Guitarist James Richardson of MGMT is 37. Actor Eric Lloyd (“The Santa Clause”) is 34. Singer Sam Smith is 28. Actor Nolan Lyons (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 19.

