TV critics event that showcases new series is canceled

May 1, 2020 6:30 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The coronavirus has led to the cancellation of yet another industry staple this year: a summer gathering that brings together TV critics and the makers of upcoming programs.

The Television Critics Association said Friday that the event won’t be held, citing the “current state” of TV production. Widespread measures aimed at limiting the virus’s spread have shut down tapings and brought much of Hollywood to a standstill.

The organization’s board and TV networks that planned to take part in the critics’ event are exploring “virtual alternatives” to the Q&A panels that make up the summer and winter meetings held annually in Southern California.

Actors, producers and network executives participate in the panels and other events to promote their new and returning programs. The association represents more than 200 critics and reporters who write about TV for U.S. and Canadian print and online outlets.

The winter meeting, which produced news and features on dozens of shows including the “Modern Family” and “Schitt’s Creek” finales, took place in January in Pasadena, California.

Information about the TCA Awards, which are presented at the summer meeting, will be forthcoming, the group said.

The Associated Press

