Winfrey, Pitt part of Grammys special for essential workers

May 28, 2020 12:42 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Grammys is putting together an event featuring Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey, Herbie Hancock and Harry Connick, Jr. to honor essential workers across America.

The Recording Academy, which puts on the Grammy Awards annually, announced Thursday that the two-hour special, “United We Sing: A Grammy Salute to the Unsung Heroes,” will air June 21 on CBS.

“United We Sing” will follow Connick Jr. — who is hosting — and his filmmaker-daughter Georgia Connick on a road trip celebrating and thanking essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Winfrey, Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Queen Latifah, Renée Zellweger and Drew Brees will also deliver special messages to workers.

The event will also feature performances by Hancock, John Fogerty, Jamie Foxx, Cyndi Lauper, Dave Matthews, Branford Marsalis, Wynton Marsalis, Tim McGraw, Little Big Town, Andra Day, Irma Thomas, Trombone Shorty, Rockin Dopsie, Jon Batiste and Connick Jr.

