Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Entertainment News
 
...

A list of winners at the 2020 BET Awards

June 28, 2020 11:27 pm
 
< a min read
      

A list of winners at the 2020 BET Awards, which aired virtually Sunday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

____

— Video of the year: DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend, “Higher”

— Best female R&B/pop artist: Lizzo

Advertisement

— Best male R&B/pop artist: Chris Brown

        Insight by ServiceNow: Learn how data is revolutionizing talent management in DoD in this exclusive ebook.

— Best female hip-hop artist: Megan Thee Stallion

— Best male hip-hop artist: DaBaby

— Best new artist: Roddy Ricch

— Best group: Migos

— Best collaboration: Chris Brown featuring Drake, “No Guidance”

— Album of the year: Roddy Ricch, “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial”

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

— Humanitarian award: Beyoncé

— Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award: Kirk Franklin, “Just for Me”

— Best actress: Issa Rae

— Best actor: Michael B. Jordan

— Best movie: “Queen & Slim”

— Youngstars award: Marsai Martin

— Sportswoman of the year: Simone Biles

— Sportsman of the year: LeBron James

— BET HER award: Beyoncé featuring Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and Saint JHN, “Brown Skin Girl”

— Video director of the year: Teyana Taylor

— Best international act: Burna Boy (Nigeria)

— Viewer’s choice: Best new international act: Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|8 18th Annual DoD/VA & GOV Health IT...
7|9 Supply Chain Security Is National...
7|9 (POSTPONED) Capitol Hill Modeling &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force spouse creates face masks for people with disabilities