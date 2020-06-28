A list of winners at the 2020 BET Awards, which aired virtually Sunday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

— Video of the year: DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend, “Higher”

— Best female R&B/pop artist: Lizzo

— Best male R&B/pop artist: Chris Brown

— Best female hip-hop artist: Megan Thee Stallion

— Best male hip-hop artist: DaBaby

— Best new artist: Roddy Ricch

— Best group: Migos

— Best collaboration: Chris Brown featuring Drake, “No Guidance”

— Album of the year: Roddy Ricch, “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial”

— Humanitarian award: Beyoncé

— Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award: Kirk Franklin, “Just for Me”

— Best actress: Issa Rae

— Best actor: Michael B. Jordan

— Best movie: “Queen & Slim”

— Youngstars award: Marsai Martin

— Sportswoman of the year: Simone Biles

— Sportsman of the year: LeBron James

— BET HER award: Beyoncé featuring Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and Saint JHN, “Brown Skin Girl”

— Video director of the year: Teyana Taylor

— Best international act: Burna Boy (Nigeria)

— Viewer’s choice: Best new international act: Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)

