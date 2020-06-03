Listen Live Sports

Amy Grant has open heart surgery to fix heart condition

June 3, 2020
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A publicist for Amy Grant says the contemporary Christian singer had open heart surgery on Wednesday to fix a heart condition she has had since birth.

Doctors discovered Grant had a heart condition called partial anomalous pulmonary venous return (PAPVR) during a routine checkup. Velvet Kelm, her publicist, said Grant’s doctor said the surgery “couldn’t have gone better.”

Grant, who has been married to country singer Vince Gill for 20 years, is six-time Grammy winner with well known crossover pop hits like “Baby, Baby,” “Every Heartbeat” and “That’s What Love is For.” She’s sold more than 30 million albums, including her 5-times platinum 1991 record “Heart in Motion,” that introduced her to a larger pop audience.

